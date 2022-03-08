Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | March 8, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy join you each morning beginning at 5:30am, to keep you company, bring a smile or a laugh, and grow deeper in faith together. They’ve been married to each other for seven years, and can’t wait to walk out life, relationships, parenting and faith alongside you! Make sure to listen either on 90.9 KCBI or wherever you go with the free KCBI app!

Here are just a few of the highlights from today’s show:

Diagnosing Yourself On The Internet | We’ve all been in a situation where we think there is something wrong with us and then we go to the Internet to try and self-diagnose ourselves. As a result, we usually end up panicking because we think we have something worse than we actually do. Caryn shares about a moment recently where this was her experience.

Record Breaking Gas Prices! | The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a new record high of $4.104 this week, surpassing the previous record of $4.103 set in 2008 according to data from GasBuddy. So when is the best time to get gas?

We Never Know How Our Kindness Affects People | LA Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan and Charlotte rookie Chris Hegardt swapped jerseys after LA Galaxy’s 1-0 win over Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium, 12 years after Klijestan visited Hegardt at a Los Angeles children’s hospital.

If you’d like to listen to a full recap of the show, listen below!