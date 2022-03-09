Caryn & Jeremy In The Morning Recap | March 9, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy join you each morning beginning at 5:30am, to keep you company, bring a smile or a laugh, and grow deeper in faith together. They’ve been married to each other for seven years, and can’t wait to walk out life, relationships, parenting and faith alongside you! Make sure to listen either on 90.9 KCBI or wherever you go with the free KCBI app!

Here are just a few of the highlights from today’s show:

Photographer Turns Disabled Children Into Superhero’s! | Photographer Josh Rossi transformed children living with diseases and disabilities into Justice League superheroes in order to “make their weaknesses become strengths.

What’s The Strangest Page You Follow On Social Media? | Social Media is full of interesting pages but sometimes, the things we follow are straight up weird. Caryn and Jeremy share their favorite pages they follow that would fall into that category.

Get The Pep Talk & Encouragement You Need From Kindergarteners! | Amid a crush of heavy news from around the world, who couldn’t use some sage advice right now? Call a new hotline, and you’ll get just that — encouraging words from a resilient group of kindergartners.

