Celebrate the little things.

You need more reasons to celebrate and eat cake! That’s probably written somewhere in a meme or on a mug in a cute little boutique but this morning I was reflecting on how true that is for you…and me.

See today as I was having my coffee sitting at my kitchen counter I looked up at the calendar saw that it’s been one month since I moved here to DFW and joined the KCBI family. It’s not that big of a deal…a month.

You have heard that voice before in your head. “ It’s not that big of a deal it’s a day…it’s only a year…it’s not that big of a deal.”

That voice needs to be silenced! If you’ve ever struggled with addiction and you celebrate one month, one day and even a moment that you get through temptation…you CELEBRATE! If you are committed to eating well and healthy and you get through an entire day of great choices…you celebrate!!! Maybe not with cake…but you know what I’m talking about. If you have gone through an entire week without clicking on those sites on the internet…you hit your knees and celebrate your self-control and discipline.

It’s the voice of the enemy that tells you it’s not a big deal, you can’t keep this up, why try, you’re a failure. And it’s the voice of our Heavenly Father that whispers to you, His beloved “C’mon you got this, keep going!” So who will you choose to listen to today?