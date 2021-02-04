Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

Celebrating 5 Years Of Hardship With A Brand New Home

By February 4, 2021 No Comments

We love to celebrate what the Lord is doing in your life and today we celebrate with a friend who has been through some hardship. After 5 years of financial burden, job and personal loss, the Lord has blessed this friend with the ability to move into a brand new home!!

Make sure to join us each weekday at 5pm for the Celebration Hour with Lauree & Doug here at 90.9 KCBI! And if you have something to celebrate, give us a call at 214-787-1909 or download the KCBI App and leave us a voicemail telling us how the Lord is working in your life!

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

Believe It Or Not, There Is Mercy In Judges

Lauree & Doug
Lauree & DougFebruary 4, 2021
Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

God Doesn’t Just Forgive Our Sins, He Cancels Them

Lauree & Doug
Lauree & DougFebruary 3, 2021
Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

Warning: Don’t Buy This Toy For Your Kids!

Lauree & Doug
Lauree & DougFebruary 3, 2021
X