Celebrating a Friend By Learning a New Language!

Let’s learn a new language, shall we?

We’re going to learn one phrase, one that’s super appropriate for the season. It’s “Merry Christmas” in the language of Slovene. You can impress all your friends and maybe even Slovenian Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Why am I bringing up any of this? I got spend close to an hour this morning talking to my best friend who lives in Slovenia as a missionary. I am so thankful and grateful for technology and the ability to merely press a button on a screen and talk to a friend on the other side of the world! She asked me to be praying for the church in Slovenia and I bet you know someone maybe from your church who is spending this Christmas season the other side of the globe spreading the love of Jesus. I was wondering, would you be praying as well?