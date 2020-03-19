Celebrating Building Bridges | Afternoons with Lauree

Celebration is such a beautiful thing, especially in times like this. It seems like when we focus our eyes on Jesus, we can really focus on showing gratitude for things he is doing!

I want to celebrate, that even in these circumstances, God allows us to build bridges relationally. What do I mean by that? For me, that looks like fostering a relationship with a cashier at my local Trader Joe’s who I know is going through a tough time right now. She is a single mom with another on the way and currently is in a walking boot (which can’t be easy considering her job requires her to be on her feet). As well, just loving on a refugee family that I’ve told you about in whatever way I can. Whether that looks like spending time or bringing them groceries. I’m just so thankful to God for allowing us to continue building bridges in a time of uncertainty and knowing when we come out the other side of this, relationships will be strengthened and more opportunities will be had to continue what God is growing right now.