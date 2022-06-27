Celebrating Small Wins Leads To BIG Joy!

If you’re anything like me, you’re particularly good at finding the problems that exist…in yourself…and emphasizing them within yourself.

In other words, you are a faultfinder! But mostly, about yourself. (Although I haven’t met too many faultfinders who don’t eventually spread that “joy” around)

Well, you and I would have that in common! That means we’re friends, I guess.

So, the question that I have to ask myself. and that I will ask of you is….

How can you get good at celebrating the moments in your life where God is making you stronger? How can you get good at FINDING those moments where you’re a doing little (or a lot) better than you once were?

That progress HAS happened.

You’ve grown.

Start celebrating! At the very least, acknowledge it.

Things don’t have to be perfect to be celebrated.