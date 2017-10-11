Centennial Roofing, located in DeSoto, Texas is a licensed, bonded and insured roofing contractor offering professional roof installations and repair services for residential & commercial in the Dallas / Fort Worth area for 30 years.

Founded in 1983, Centennial Roofing is a family-owned and operated company that provides customers with prompt, reliable service coupled with the highest professionalism in all phases of roof installation, maintenance and repairs for residential, commercial, and common-interest community projects.

Centennial Roofing also offers inspection and repair services for a variety of real estate, homeowner insurance, and home warranty companies in the Dallas area.