Check Out These Teacher Appreciation Week Deals!

Teacher Appreciation Week 2019 has officially arrived — along with a bunch of great freebies and food deals promoted by restaurants to thank teachers for all they do.

While parents and students are hopefully honoring teachers with Teacher Appreciation Week gifts, dozens of national restaurant chains are joining in the celebration giving teachers free food and other discounts. Among other deals, teachers can get buy-one, get-one-free burritos at Chipotle and buy-one, get-one-free sandwiches at Potbelly Sandwich Shop, as part of Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers can get free coffee, free pizza, free milkshakes, and free chicken fingers too.

Some Teacher Appreciation freebies are valid only on Tuesday, May 7, for Teacher Appreciation Day 2019, and other teacher deals are good for the entire week, from Monday, May 6, to Friday, May 10. In all cases, valid teacher ID is required to take advantage of the freebie or special Teacher Appreciation promotion.

Here are all the teacher deals this week, starting with freebies available on Tuesday (Teacher Appreciation Day), and ending with teacher discounts valid during other parts of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Chipotle

Chipotle has a buy one, get one free burrito deal on Tuesday in honor of Teacher Appreciation Day 2019. Specifically, from 3 p.m. until closing at Chipotle on Tuesday, May 7, teachers with a valid ID can get a free burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos with the purchase of one of these entrées.

Cici’s

On Tuesday, May 7, teachers can get a free pizza buffet at Cici’s locations.

PDQ

At PDQ (“People Dedicated to Quality”) locations, teachers and nurses can get 50% off their entire order on Tuesday, May 7, for Teacher Appreciation Day 2019. Show valid ID to get their 50% discount.

McAlister’s Deli

Show valid teacher ID and you can get a free sweet tea at McAlister’s Deli, for the entirety of Teacher Appreciation Week 2019 (May 6 to May 10).

Pei Wei

From May 6 to 10, teachers who show ID at Pei Wei restaurants will receive 33% off most regularly price entrees.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

With valid teacher ID at Potbelly, customers get a free sandwich when they purchase a sandwich at the same or higher price, from May 6 to 12. The same offer is available for nurses because it’s also Nurse Appreciation Week 2019.

Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers restaurants will give teachers a free milkshake or dessert with purchase from May 6 to May 10.

Salata Salad Kitchen

On Friday, May 10, teachers with ID can get a free salad or wrap with the purchase of one of equal or higher price.

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW