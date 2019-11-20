Check Out This 5-Year-Old Drumming Prodigy!

Nicole Jackson, 40 and a mother of three, is taking out loans to help put her 21-year-old daughter through college. But she won’t have to do that for her 5-year-old.

Jeremiah Travis started beating on ABC blocks as a baby and has been “beating on stuff” ever since, his mother said to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, part of the USA TODAY Network. Now, the talented snare drummer has been offered a full band scholarship to Alcorn State University in Mississippi.

When Travis graduates from high school in 2032, he has the opportunity — if he chooses — to play in the Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite Band.

“Now, to know that he is 5 and has a full scholarship made me feel so good. I am just amazed at his playing level with him being so young,” Jackson said.

Travis is a snare drummer at St. Helena College and Career Academy in Greensburg, Louisiana. From the dance moves to the cadences, the kindergartner has dazzled crowds with his performances in halftime and sideline shows, including New Orleans Pelicans basketball games.