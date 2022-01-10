Check Your Charge

Hey friend, it’s Sonny Delfyette and I came across this post that I had to share with you. It said,
“When a flashlight grows dim or quits working, do you just throw it away? Of course not. You change the batteries. When a person messes up or finds themselves in a dark place, do you cast them aside? Of course not! You help them change their batteries. How do you do that?
Some need AA: Attention and Affection;
Some need AAA: Attention, Affection, and Acceptance;
Some need C: Compassion;
Some need D: Direction.
And if they still don’t seem to shine…simply sit with them quietly and share your friendly light.”