Check Your Charge

Hey friend, it’s Sonny Delfyette and I came across this post that I had to share with you. It said,

“When a flashlight grows dim or quits working, do you just throw it away? Of course not. You change the batteries. When a person messes up or finds themselves in a dark place, do you cast them aside? Of course not! You help them change their batteries. How do you do that?