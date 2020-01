Here is a fun fact to share with your friends, to drop a little knowledge on them.

Cheetos Cheese Dust has an official name…and it is not “Cheetos Cheese Dust.”

It is ……

“Cheetle”.

It is strangely comforting to know that the stuff that gets on my fingers, and my clothes, and my arteries has an actual name!

See the full story on TODAY.com here!