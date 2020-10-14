Children Leave The House But Memories Never Do

Maybe you can relate to what I experienced if you’re an “empty nester” parent.

I have four kids all ranging in the 20s and 30s and my youngest son just moved out of the house about a month ago. As boys do when they’re young, he left his mark in his room. There were pockmarks on the walls of his bedroom from where he would shoot his airsoft gun. Since he’s gone we decided to bring in a painter to paint the room because he left it kind of a mess. The painter finished the room and it looks great! I went up there yesterday to see the finished product after the show and something happened that I wasn’t expecting. I found myself in a really cranky mood yesterday and I could figure out why until this moment.

I looked at the walls where the painter had smoothed over those pockmarks. And he got rid of all the fingerprints. And he got rid of all the things that my son had left behind. And then it hit me…that it. He’s gone. I’m a slow learner so it took a month to really set in that my last child is moved out and don’t get me wrong, it’s a good thing. I love him and he should be moved out but it definitely brought some emotions I wasn’t expecting. So to my parents who are maybe newly empty nesters like me or have been for some time, I know how it feels.

-Doug