My daughter & family moved recently and my 9 yr grandson had a melt down yesterday because he doesn’t have any friends. Our family has be praying for a friend for Cordell. He is picked up from school and is excited! There is another new boy and they hit it off. They have things in common and Cordell gave him his mom’s number so the mothers could arrange a play date and my daughter will meet another mom!! My grandson is praising the Lord for hearing his prayers!!