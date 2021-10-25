Choose To See The Unseen

I wanted to tell you a short story about a prisoner who was inside of a concentration camp. For one, it’s hard for us to even imagine what that must be like, but that’s where this this person was. During their time of imprisonment, they carved these words on the wall:

“I believe in the sun, even though it doesn’t shine. I believe in love even when it isn’t shown. I believe in God, even when He doesn’t speak.”

What eyes could have seen good in such horror? There is only one answer: eyes that chose to see the unseen. It’s like what Paul wrote about in 2 Corinthians

“We set our eyes not on what we see but on what we cannot see. What we see will last only a short time, but what we cannot see will last forever.” – 2 Corinthians 4:18

What eyes could have seen good in such horror? There is only one answer: eyes that chose to see the unseen. What we see will last only a short time, but what we can’t see will last forever. Jesus wants us to make a choice. It’s a daily choice really to live by the facts that we see around us or to live by faith.

When tragedy strikes, we, are left to choose what we see. We can see either the hurt or the Healer. The choice is ours.

