Chris Tomlin

“The essence of what I believe the love of Christ is is that He became everything that separates from the love of God. He became our sin; he became all of the injustice in the world. He took on all of the anger, all of the adultery, all of the jealousy, all of the rage, all of the cheating and the lying, all of the stealing, the murder, the coveting … everything … he took it all on himself and he became that in our place so that we could be made right with God.”