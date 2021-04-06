Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

Christ Has Set Us Free Despite What Our Inner Voice Tells Us

April 6, 2021

It is for freedom that Christ has set us free, but freedom from what exactly?

Well let me put it this way, If your view of God sounds a lot like that critical voice you’ve got inside of you, what we’re doing is projecting our inner pain onto God and we’re seeing God through our own self-made view: demanding, relentless, impossible to please. In that light, all the work is on you. But the gospel tells us that Jesus already finished that on our behalf and gives us freedom. Even when our hearts condemn us, God is greater than our hearts.

