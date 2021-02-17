Christian Music Legend Carman Has Passed Away

Carman Dominic Licciardello, a Christian music legend known simply by his first name, has died at the age of 65.

Carman had been hospitalized in Las Vegas for complications following surgery to repair a hiatal hernia, according to a press release.

Carman sold millions of records but by the early 2000s his music career had stalled. Fans rallied to his aid though after the musician announced he had cancer in 2013, donating hundreds of thousands to fund a new music project.

Carman was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2018. He had been planning to start on a 60-city tour later this year. He credited his fans with helping spark his musical revival and his recovery from cancer.

If you’d like to read more about this, you can read the original article reporting of his passing here.