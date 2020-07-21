Christians, The World Is Watching Us Right Now

I am reading a book right now that is just killing me. It’s called Spirit of the Rainforest: A Yanomamo Shaman’s Story and it’s about a people group that lives in the Amazon. I want to say maybe Venezuela, but they live in the jungle and they are called the Yanomamo, and this people group is known to be among the most violent people groups that are in living in the majority world. This book chronicles the story of a shaman and if you don’t know what a shaman is, it’s essentially a spiritual man who communes with the spirits. In the book, his tribe meets a group of white people and they want to learn about the spirit that the white people worship. The white people are Christians, or at least they say they are, and they keep hoping a white man will come and live in their village. They keep going to the white people and asking if they will come to their village and help them learn to know the Spirit. They won’t go and finally, this exchange happens between two characters named Spear and Shoe Foot:

“When we live with our spirits, we become more like them. They dance. We dance. They steal and rape women. We steal and rape women. They fight and kill. We fight and kill. But these white people don’t do what they say their spirit does. They say he’s generous, but they’re not. They say he’s kind, but they’re not.”

This passage from the book is killing me as I read it because we are living in a time right now where people are desperate for the truth. People are seeking and the church is not behaving. When we don’t get it right, people are turned off. We have got to watch what we say, what we post, and what we tweet. People are watching and they are desperate for the truth.