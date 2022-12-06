Christmas Through The Eyes Of Mary

If you’re struggling to feel that Christmas Spirit, there’s a new Devotional we have called “Christmas Through Their Eyes: Lessons from 12 Men and Women in the Christmas Story” like Mary, the mother of Jesus.

Mary was a young and unassuming girl, engaged to a good man, living in a small and inauspicious town, going about life as normal. Suddenly an angel of the Lord, Gabriel, appears and tells her she is “highly favored” and “blessed among women.” The Bible says that “she was troubled at his saying, and considered what manner of greeting this was.”

Wouldn’t your reaction be the same? It must have been very confusing and overwhelming. That’s why Gabriel said to her, “Do not be afraid.” He then told her God’s plan to make her the mother of God’s Son. If an angel appeared to you today—even knowing all that you do from Scripture—and predicted such impossible things in your life, would you be tempted to doubt and disbelieve?

Yet, Mary’s beautiful response provides us with an amazing example of humility and obedience. She simply says, “Behold

the maidservant of the Lord! Let it be to me according to your word.”

Despite being highly favored and blessed among women, Mary viewed herself simply as the Lord’s servant.

Human beings, by nature, are prone to pride and self-glorification. But God calls us to be servants. Are we willing to be servants of the Lord? Are we willing to do what God asks us to do? Are we willing to obey Him?

What is your response when God wants to use your life in unique or unusual

ways?

Do you say, “That’s not what I had planned. That’s not what I want for my life”? Do you say, “That seems a bit extreme. Could we perhaps make some alterations”?

Or do you say, “I am just a servant. Let it be to me according to Your word”?