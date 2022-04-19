Church Is A Place For Us All

Maybe for one reason or another, you haven’t been to church in a while. Maybe you’re hesitant to go because you feel out of place, that it’s just been too long, or that church is only for those Christians who don’t sin. I hope these words of encouragement can ease your mind.

“The church is not an institution for perfect people. It is a sanctuary for sinners saved by grace, a nursery for God’s sweet children to be nurtured and grow strong. It is the fold for Christ’s sheep, the home for Christ’s family. The church is the dearest place on earth.” – Charles Spurgeon