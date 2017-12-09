clients at Neurorestorative rehab Tyler

I have been to Neurorestorative rehab Tyler twice once Memorial day 2015 and also March 15, 2017 This year, I had to go to Tyler because I was involved in a motor vehicle accident March 15 while I was on my home from my workplace Steak N Shake Montfort and I got off work at about 4 AM, so about 5:30 I had made it about halfway home by Arapaho and US 75, and was involved in a hit and run accident on my bicycle. The other person didn’t even stop! Unknown individual rewarded me with a fractured pelvis and an invisible injury (a TbI) traumatic brain injury) and I know the staff too well, on a first name basis.This is TBI strike 2 I’m hoping I won’t reach strike 3 and be out.. Prayer request for clients who may have never had to go to Neurorestorative before UT Health building 6th floor and have no support system like I did with my family,worldwide prayer, and my determination. Have a blessed day.David