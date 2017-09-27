Coincidence? I think not…

God constantly amazes me! Yesterday (9/26), Jeff and Rebecca shared the testimony of a woman named Amy. She talked about how her husband was discouraged at work, but the music on KCBI during his commute really helps him. Amy, also, is encouraged by KCBI during this difficult time. The amazing part is this: that story precisely reflects my family, our struggles, God’s ever-present help through KCBI, even down to the woman’s name, Amy! This is OUR testimony, happening somewhere else in DFW! How cool is that?