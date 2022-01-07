Come As You Are

Stop thinking you have to get yourself together to accept Jesus as your Savior. Every single thing you’ve done, are doing, will do, He already knows, and He still loves you. If that’s where you find yourself, will you allow me to pray for you?

Father, for every heart that’s struggling to be “good enough”, help us to remember that you are still working on all of us. May we recognize when we feel worthless that that is the enemy trying to separate us from you. You have already started a good work in our hearts, You have cleared the path for us to directly speak to you in prayer, and you want us to know it’s okay to come as we are.