Come As You Are

This past weekend, I was with some friends of mine who have 3 small children under the age of 3. I knew that the middle one, who is almost 2, wasn’t feeling well. Sweet little boy walks up to his dad with his arms stretched out and in the matter of what seemed like a half a second, he did this combination of a sneeze, cough, and got sick down the front of his shirt followed by telling his dad that he needed a hug.

Without hesitation the dad gave his boy a big hug and I’ll be honest, I was kind of shocked. This little boy was a mess! Later I asked him why he did and this was his answer: “I embraced him because I want him to remember when he’s older that no matter how messy he is, he’s got a father in heaven with his arms wide open ready to hold him exactly how he is.”

The same goes for you.