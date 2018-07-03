Compassion International is a child-advocacy ministry that pairs compassionate people with those who are suffering from poverty. The ministry releases children from spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty. The goal is for each child to become a responsible and fulfilled adult.

Compassion’s work has grown from modest beginnings in South Korea in 1952 when American evangelist Rev. Everett Swanson felt compelled to help 35 children orphaned by the Korean conflict. Today it is a worldwide ministry where millions of children are now reaping the benefits of one man’s clear, God-given vision.

Our ministry is contextual, customized and culturally relevant. It is effective, proven and outcome driven.

Our creative spirit drives innovative solutions to the challenges and opportunities before us.

Compassion is professional. We do our work with excellence but without pretension.

Our faith in God and in His promises empowers us to be confident. In the face of evil raging around us, we remain hopeful and lift one another’s spirits as we go about our mission of releasing children from poverty in Jesus’ name.

We are Compassion.