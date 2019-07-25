Concealed Signs Of Depression

Someone you know may be struggling with concealed depression. These are some things we can do to help.

Not everyone with depression will display the typical symptoms of sadness and despair.

Sometimes, the only signs a person may show are physical, such as fatigue, insomnia, or weight changes.

Other signs of hidden depression can include using alcohol or drugs, acting irritable or angry, and losing interest in pleasurable activities.

People concerned that a loved one has hidden depression should try talking to them about their symptoms and offering nonjudgmental support and advice.

There are also a number of organizations that provide support to those dealing with depression.

What To Do If You Think You Have Hidden Depression

Spending time with others can help treat depression.

People who believe that they may have hidden depression should speak to their doctor or a mental health professional. These professionals can help make a diagnosis and recommend a course of treatment.

Other Steps To Treat Depression Might Include:

reducing stress, such as through deep breathing exercises or other mindful activities

improving self-esteem through positive self-affirmations

socializing with others (though this can be challenging with depression)

engaging in activities that the person used to enjoy or attempting to identify new activities that they may be interested in

exercising regularly

eating a balanced diet

asking family or friends for support

joining a support group

What To Do If A Loved One Has Hidden Depression

If a loved one appears to have signs of hidden depression, try to talk to them about their symptoms and offer nonjudgmental support and advice.

This can include:

encouraging them to seek treatment

offering to accompany them to appointments

planning enjoyable activities together

exercising together

encouraging them to socialize with others

People looking after someone with depression also need to practice good self-care in order to preserve their own mental well-being.

Getting Help For Depression

People with symptoms of depression should consider seeking help from a loved one or a healthcare professional, such as a doctor, psychiatrist, or psychotherapist.

Suicide Prevention

If you know someone at immediate risk of self-harm, suicide, or hurting another person:

Call 911 or the local emergency number.

Stay with the person until professional help arrives.

Remove any weapons, medications, or other potentially harmful objects.

Listen to the person without judgment.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, a prevention hotline can help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.

