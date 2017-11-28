Congratulations to some of your favorite KCBI artists on GRAMMY nominations!

You hear us talk about the impact of songs played on KCBI and I feel like when an artist is nominated for a huge award, it provides a bigger platform which equals an even larger influence for Jesus. So, check out this list of your favorite KCBI artists and their nomations for Grammys in 2018!

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

• Oh My Soul

Casting Crowns; Mark Hall & Bernie Herms, songwriters