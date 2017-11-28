Congratulations to some of your favorite KCBI artists on GRAMMY nominations!

You hear us talk about the impact of songs played on KCBI and I feel like when an artist is nominated for a huge award, it provides a bigger platform which equals an even larger influence for Jesus. So, check out this list of your favorite KCBI artists and their nomations for Grammys in 2018!
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
• Oh My Soul
Casting Crowns; Mark Hall & Bernie Herms, songwriters
• Clean
Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, songwriter
• What A Beautiful Name
Hillsong Worship; Ben Fielding & Brooke Ligertwood, songwriters
• Even If
MercyMe; David Garcia, Ben Glover, Crystal Lewis, MercyMe & Tim Timmons, songwriters
• Hills And Valleys
Tauren Wells; Chuck Butler, Jonathan Smith & Tauren Wells, songwriters
***********************************************
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
• Rise
Danny Gokey
• Echoes
Matt Maher
• Lifer
MercyMe
• Hills And Valleys
Tauren Wells
• Chain Breaker
Zach Williams