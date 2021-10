If there is one thing I can tell you with confidence right now, it’s that our control is an illusion.

This past weekend, I got caught up in that travel mess and took me an extra day and several flights to get back home. I tried to do everything in my power to make it home on time, but it just wasn’t in my control. So today, I encourage you to join me in leaning heavily on Proverbs 16:9,

“The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.”