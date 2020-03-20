Coronavirus Food Assistance & Resources

Because of the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 virus, many students may be left without the security of a meal at school, and others may find themselves without food or financial security. We’ve compiled a list of resources, including free curbside lunch pickups and food banks, to help ease this stress. If you would like to help us grow this list by adding a resource, please click here.

Church Eleven32: Free curbside Chick Fil A lunches from 12:00pm-1:00pm Monday-Friday in both Allen, 700 Rivercrest Blvd., and Wylie, 1050 Park Blvd., for anyone in need: https://www.facebook.com/churcheleven32/

Allen, Arlington, Cedar Hill, Dallas, Fort Worth, Garland, Irving, Keller and Rockwall ISDs are providing curbside meals for students March 16-20 (some are providing meals beyond these dates; check the individual websites for information). Information and locations for: Allen: for any Allen ISD student from 7:30am-8:30am; lunch available for pick up from 11:00am-12:30pm. Here's where students can pick up meals curbside: Boyd Elementary School, 800 Jupiter Road, Allen, TX Roundtree Elementary School, 800 E. Main Street, Allen, TX Arlington: https://www.aisd.net/coronavirus/student-meal-plan-during-school-closure/ Cedar Hill – four locations, meals offered to students under the age of 18 (breakfast 7:30-8:30am, lunch 11:00am-1:00am) at: Plummer Elementary (Door #3) High Pointe Elementary (Door #1) Bessie Coleman Middle School (Door #15) Cedar Hill HS (Door #12) Dallas here: https://www.dallasisd.org/Page/52614 Fort Worth here: https://www.fwisd.org/mealstogo Garland here: https://www.garlandisd.net/content/resources-coronavirus-covid-19#CV19meals Irving: https://www.irvingisd.net/coronavirus Keller: https://www.kellerisd.net/coronavirus Rockwall: https://www.rockwallisd.com/Page/15091

Food assistance is available through UNITE the Church's HelpFinder.

The North Texas Food Bank is geared up to meet additional needs as a result of the health crisis. If you need assistance, or if you'd like to help, visit https://ntfb.org/

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is offering ongoing assistance. More information at https://tafb.org/coronavirus/ if you need help or would like to help

is offering ongoing assistance. More information at https://tafb.org/coronavirus/ if you need help or would like to help UNITE Greater Dallas offers a place for church and nonprofit leaders to pray, get educated and take action as the COVID-19 Crisis continues to unfold: https://www.unitethechurch.org/coronavirus