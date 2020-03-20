Afternoons with Lauree

CoronaVirus Pantry Rules

By March 20, 2020 No Comments

At times like these, if you’re like me, I wish I still lived at home with my parents! I need my mom to enforce some pantry rules for me because it’s far too easy to raid the snack shelf dry!

One mom’s list of pantry rules I saw is absolutely brilliant:
-No opening a new box of cereal if the other one isn’t empty
-You better have eaten some fruit or vegetables before you come for the snacks
And my personal favorite
-If anyone tries to eat one of my Cadbury eggs, you’re going to wish you had the Corona Virus!

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Lauree

A Hallmark Christmas Surprise

Lauree
LaureeMarch 20, 2020
Afternoons with LaureeLoLo You Should Know Know

Live with Lauree! Having Fun While Flattening the Curve | Ep. 1

Lauree
LaureeMarch 20, 2020
Afternoons with LaureeCelebrate with Lauree

Celebrating Building Bridges | Afternoons with Lauree

Lauree
LaureeMarch 19, 2020
X