CoronaVirus Pantry Rules

At times like these, if you’re like me, I wish I still lived at home with my parents! I need my mom to enforce some pantry rules for me because it’s far too easy to raid the snack shelf dry!

One mom’s list of pantry rules I saw is absolutely brilliant:

-No opening a new box of cereal if the other one isn’t empty

-You better have eaten some fruit or vegetables before you come for the snacks

And my personal favorite

-If anyone tries to eat one of my Cadbury eggs, you’re going to wish you had the Corona Virus!