COVID-19 Kept Them Apart, Until Now: An inspiring North Texas Story!

I just love stories like this. Shout out to William Joy of WFAA-TV for sharing it.
James Turner, a 70-year-old Vietnam War vet, was released from Methodist Hospital in Richardson yesterday.
He was on a ventilator for FIVE WEEKS because of Coronavirus. Even more sad, his wife and 5 kids couldn’t see him during that entire time.
Until now.
He’s now headed to a rehab facility, and his outlook is good.
