COVID-19 Kept Them Apart, Until Now: An inspiring North Texas Story!

I just love stories like this. Shout out to William Joy of WFAA-TV for sharing it.
James Turner, a 70-year-old Vietnam War vet, was released from Methodist Hospital in Richardson yesterday.
He was on a ventilator for FIVE WEEKS because of Coronavirus. Even more sad, his wife and 5 kids couldn’t see him during that entire time.
Until now.
He’s now headed to a rehab facility, and his outlook is good.
Awesome!
This is awesome!— William Joy (@WilliamJoy) May 6, 2020
James Turner, a 70-year-old Vietnam War vet, got to leave @mhshospitals in Richardson today after *5 weeks* on a ventilator for #COVID19. Because of the disease, his wife and 5 kids couldn't see him until today. He's now headed to a rehab facility. (@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/aq2XazlJpm