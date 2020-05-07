COVID-19 Kept Them Apart, Until Now: An inspiring North Texas Story!

I just love stories like this. Shout out to William Joy of WFAA-TV for sharing it.

James Turner, a 70-year-old Vietnam War vet, was released from Methodist Hospital in Richardson yesterday.

He was on a ventilator for FIVE WEEKS because of Coronavirus. Even more sad, his wife and 5 kids couldn’t see him during that entire time.

Until now.

He’s now headed to a rehab facility, and his outlook is good.