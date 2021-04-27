Praise Wall

Crying out for God’s Help

April 27, 2021

At the age of 26 I was at a place that I wanted to give up on life. Driving down Hwy 35 South in Fort Worth, Texas I cried out to God. My prayer was God if you really real you are going to have to help me because I cannot do life by myself. I was on my way to my Sisters house. She was looking a TBN Television station and Evangelist Dwight Thompson was preaching a message. Mr. Thompson pointed his finger at the TV prompter and said, many of you out there need to tell the Devil to get out of your life. When I heard his words I shouted – GET OUT and I began to weep. At that moment I did not know what had happened but I knew I was different. I had peace and a hunger for the word of God and I knew, no matter what I was facing in life God would be with me and he would take care of me. I learned to trust God in any situation that comes my way. I will forever Praise His Might Name. I am now 65 years old and He has shown me his peace, power, and provision day by day.

