Curb Your Meat Cravings With The “Meat Patch”

So this Irish vegetarian frozen food company has teamed up with an Oxford professor to develop an adhesive patch — similar in appearance to a nicotine patch — that they say will help to curb cravings for bacon.

No, it doesn’t release bacon direct into your bloodstream, which would be cool. The “meat patch” simply releases the smell of bacon after you scratch it.

Yes, A Scratch-N-Sniff meat patch.

They think this way: If you IMAGINE eating enough bacon, you’ll be as satisfied as if you actually ate bacon.

Of course, this is FALSE, based on my many years of personal research on the matter.

Sorry, meat-patch people. If I can smell the bacon, I will want to eat the bacon (which is a phrase that would make a great bumper sticker)

