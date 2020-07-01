Daily Dilemma: A Co-Worker Is Breaking The Rules & No One Is Doing Anything About It

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am a 44-year-old female that works in the healthcare industry. I have a co-worker that continuously rebels against the dress code and cell phone policy. Several of us have mentioned this to our clinic supervisor but this employee still continues to do things. The Supervisor is one of her daughter’s friends. It feels like the rest of us are held to a standard that doesn’t apply to her.

How should I handle this?

