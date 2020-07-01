Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: A Co-Worker Is Breaking The Rules & No One Is Doing Anything About It

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

 I am a 44-year-old female that works in the healthcare industry.  I have a co-worker that continuously rebels against the dress code and cell phone policy.  Several of us have mentioned this to our clinic supervisor but this employee still continues to do things.  The Supervisor is one of her daughter’s friends.  It feels like the rest of us are held to a standard that doesn’t apply to her. 

How should I handle this?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to share and discuss on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, write: Daily Dilemma.

You May Also Like

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

A Biblical View On Wearing A Mask

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsJuly 1, 2020
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Are We Living In The End Times?

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsJuly 1, 2020
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Dads, Your Mood Affects Your Kids

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsJuly 1, 2020
X