Daily Dilemma: Am I Being Petty?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I work at a faith-based non-profit organization. There is a board prominently displayed that has a 3″×4″ color picture of everyone who either works or volunteers there. I have worked there since January of this year and my picture is not up there. Many people who started after me have gotten their pictures up there.

I have spoken to the person who is in charge of the pictures and even sent her a picture of myself, the same one that is in my employee email, but she has never put it up. I talked to the person who is second in command about this, and she has deflected and said I should talk to someone else.

Am I being petty? What should I do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.