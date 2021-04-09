Daily Dilemma: Am I Being Too Protective?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I’m a single mom and my 13-year-old daughter was invited to a slumber party. She has struggled to make friends in middle school so I’m thrilled about this. Here’s my dilemma – her friend’s father is a single dad. I know he’s a good guy and no other moms seem to have a problem with this, but it raises a red flag with me.

Am I being too protective? It would devastate my daughter to miss the party. What do you think?

