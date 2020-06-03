Daily Dilemma: College Graduation Or Best Friend’s Wedding?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My best friend and roommate in college is getting married this Summer, and of course, I am supposed to be her maid of honor. My dilemma is – because of COVID-19, she has had to change her wedding date several times over the Summer, and the date she has settled on is the day of my reschedule college graduation ceremony. I am a mess – she is my best friend, but I have family coming in for the ceremony.

What do I do?

