Daily Dilemma: College Graduation Or Best Friend’s Wedding?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My best friend and roommate in college is getting married this Summer, and of course, I am supposed to be her maid of honor.  My dilemma is – because of COVID-19, she has had to change her wedding date several times over the Summer, and the date she has settled on is the day of my reschedule college graduation ceremony.  I am a mess – she is my best friend, but I have family coming in for the ceremony.

What do I do?

If you’d like to send us a Daily Dilemma that you’d like for us to discuss on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put ‘Daily Dilemma.’

