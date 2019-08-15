Daily Dilemma: Our Daughter Wants To Do Modeling & We Don’t Know What To Do

Dear Jeff and Rebecca,

My husband and I have always told our kids we would support them in whatever afterschool activity they chose. Well, my fourteen-year-old daughter has her heart set on modeling. One of her classmates models and she now she wants to sign up for modeling classes. We think we have the most beautiful daughter in the world, but we don’t think a modeling career is in the cards for her.

Will you please ask your listeners how we should handle this?

