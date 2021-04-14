Daily Dilemma: Do I Choose To Have A Relationship With My Son Or Grandkids?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My son just went through a divorce after sixteen years of marriage. As his parents, we are devastated. He and his wife met when they were thirteen and I’d always thought they were soul-mates. Naturally, I am keeping in touch with her to help her as much as possible. She is the mother of my three grandchildren. My son is furious at me. He says I’ve sided with her and that he won’t talk to me if I keep this up.

What should we do? Isn’t his wife still our daughter-in-law?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.