Daily Dilemma: Do I Submit To My Husband Or Go To Church?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I’ve been married to my husband for almost twenty years. He is not a Christian and I knew that when I married him. He used to go with to church with me on Christmas and Easter, but stopped a few years ago. Now he doesn’t want me to go to church at all. He says it’s divisive and intolerant.

What do I do? The Bible is pretty clear when it speaks of the husband as the head of the household.

