Daily Dilemma: Do We Bring It Up To The Pastor Or Let It Go?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I am a deacon at a church of about 250 people. We are seeing some growth, which is great. The last six weeks a woman has been attending who is very vocally responsive to just about everything our pastor says. Multiple people in our congregation have complained, and it does derail our pastor a bit. But I’m afraid that if we say something to her, she will stop coming.

Any suggestions? We are not a congregation that speaks while the pastor is preaching.

