Daily Dilemma: Fix The Old Broken Car Or Buy A “New-Used” Car?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My wife and I have been working hard to get out of debt. The problem is, the vehicle I drive is over 20 years old with 200,000 miles on it. After ANOTHER visit to the mechanic, he actually put my vehicle up on the rack and pointed out all the rusted parts underneath. In the near future, I was going to need a new transmission, new brake system, the AC was already not working, etc.

Do we keep putting money into this “money pit” (wife’s words)? Or, do we delay our getting out of debt plan, and get a “new-used” car? Help!

