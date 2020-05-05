Daily Dilemma: Good Friend Or Good Liar?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My friend’s golden retriever ran away about a month ago and she was devastated. Her husband went to a golden retriever rescue to see if it had been found and we were all thrilled when he came back with the dog. But then her husband told my husband the truth – it’s a different dog. My friend thinks her dog is just spooked and skinny from having run away. I say I need to tell her the truth but my husband says I need to stay out of it – it’s none of my business. What would you do?

