The Morning Show

Daily Dilemma: How Do I Choose Who Stays On My Team?

By August 9, 2021 No Comments

Here’s my dilemma. I coach a flag football team for nine-year-old’s and last season we won the championship. Because of league rules, I can only keep five of the players on my roster, then the league decides where everyone else goes. Every parent on the team wants me to keep their kid–including our team sponsor, who paid for everyone’s team shirts and socks. But his kid is a terrible player.

How do I handle choosing who stays on the team? I have to turn in my list on Friday.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

You May Also Like

The Morning Show

Daily Dilemma: My Boss Is Making Me Work For Free On The Side

The Morning Show
The Morning ShowAugust 11, 2021
The Morning Show

Rebecca Is Jealous Of The Grand Prairie Cobra

The Morning Show
The Morning ShowAugust 11, 2021
Jay AllenThe Morning Show

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Hopper

Jay Allen
Jay AllenAugust 11, 2021
X