Daily Dilemma: How Do I Choose Who Stays On My Team?

Here’s my dilemma. I coach a flag football team for nine-year-old’s and last season we won the championship. Because of league rules, I can only keep five of the players on my roster, then the league decides where everyone else goes. Every parent on the team wants me to keep their kid–including our team sponsor, who paid for everyone’s team shirts and socks. But his kid is a terrible player.

How do I handle choosing who stays on the team? I have to turn in my list on Friday.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.