Daily Dilemma: How Do I Love An Emotionally Unhealthy Child While Also Protecting My Own?

Dear Jeff and Rebecca,

We have been concerned about our neighbors for a few years. It’s an unstable house where the grandparents are raising their eleven-year-old granddaughter. The child’s mother has been in and out of jail for drug use and is not a capable parent. We have always tried to love the granddaughter, who is the same age as our daughter, but lately, we’ve noticed some very troubling behavior. The granddparents turn a blind eye. We want to love her, as she is neglected at home, but we want to protect our kids, too.

What is the Christian thing to do?

