Daily Dilemma: How Do I Motivate Myself To Do Hard Things?

Dear Doug & Rebecca,

I broke my shoulder six weeks ago and have started physiotherapy. I have to do several exercises, several times a day, or I’ll permanently lose my shoulder mobility. The problem is that they are really painful!

How can I motivate myself to do something I just don’t want to do? Previous experience tells me willpower isn’t enough.

