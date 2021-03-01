Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: How Do I Say No Without Feeling Guilty?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am a helper.  I love to find ways to help people, especially my friends. And, I have a new friend who is a wonderful, caring, and funny person. But, I am starting to feel like she is taking advantage of me, my time, and even my resources. It feels like every day there is something, and it’s starting to drain me.

How do I say no, when I feel so guilty for doing so?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

