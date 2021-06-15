Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: How Do I Stand Up For My Beliefs Without Souring The Mood?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

We are celebrating Father’s Day for my husband this weekend, and we have always invited his daughters and a future son-in-law.

This has historically been a point of tension for me, as we pay for dinner and I manage all of the finances in our family. My step-daughters drink quite a bit and never offer to pay for their alcohol.

So I get stuck with paying the heavy tab for their drinks, two drunk daughters-in-law, and a husband who says I am trying to ruin his day. How do I stand on my beliefs but not sour the mood?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

