Daily Dilemma: How Do I Tell My Daughter With Infertility Issues That I’m Having A Baby?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I am 47 years old and my husband and I found out three months ago that we are pregnant. This is a total shock to us. My daughter, who is 25 years-old, has been struggling with infertility for two years. How in the world am I supposed to share this news with her and my son-in-law?

We have no idea what to do and would love to hear what Big Joe and all the others have to say.

